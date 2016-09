Motorists are warned to expect delays until at least 11.15 today (Tuesday September 20) as emergency services attend an incident.

M1 northbound exit slip road roundabout at junction 38 was scene of the accident that resulted in a van catching fire.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are now in attendance, having earlier at 5.10am tackled another vehicle blaze at Jebb Lane, Haigh, near Barnsley.