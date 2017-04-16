Warning after bogus workmen take money from pensioner

Bogus workmen took money from a pensioner after convincing her that the roof of her house was damaged.

The men visited the house in Beech Grove, Bramley, sometime between 11.30am and 1pm on Friday, April 7.

They offered to carry out some work on the homeowners roof.

The men, who arrived in a white Ford Transit van, told the homeowner, a woman in her 80s, that the damage to the roof was extensive and would cost a substantial amount to repair.

PC Susannah Taylor, investigating the incident, said: “The men then took the woman to a bank on Bawtry Road to withdraw an amount of money.

“I’d like to ask anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious to please get in touch with us.

“I’d also like to remind residents to be vigilant and to look out for vulnerable and elderly members of the community.

"If you are ever unsure as to who is calling at your door, ask for identification, check the company number in your phonebook, there is no hurry, take the time to check.

“Always report any suspicious activity to police and if you have any information about this particular incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 461 of April 7, 2017.”