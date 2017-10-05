Warehouse needed for Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal in Sheffield

Volunteers who run an annual project to provide deprived children abroad with Christmas gifts are looking for a warehouse to

Those involved with the Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal, run by the charity Samaritan's Purse, need a warehouse to store and check all the shoeboxes filled with gifts before they are shipped abroad for youngsters.

The charity is unable to pay for the warehouse but has had premises provided by companies in previous years.

It needs premises of around 10,000sq ft with access for an articulated lorry.

The warehouse will receive thousands of shoeboxes filled with gifts from across the city, with 19,000 sent from last year's depot.

Adam Tankard, Regional Manager for Samaritan’s Purse, said: "Last year we sent over 19,000 shoebox gifts from the South Yorkshire area to needy children around the world, including some boxes to bless children with a gift at Christmas in Swaziland. This was part of over 11 million boxes which were sent worldwide.

"One box which was put together in Sheffield came with me to Macedonia, where I met the young boy called Peter. He was so excited to receive his box and loved the sweets and hat.

"He spent the whole time cuddling the little soft toy monkey he received and the book of messages from a local school were going to be translated for him by his teachers.

"Ideally we are looking for warehouse space of around 10,000sq feet with access for an articulated lorry. We would need the space during November and early December.

"We are not able to pay rent, but there are other benefits which are available. "

Anyone able to help should call Adam on 07973 437235 or email adam.tankard@samaritans-purse.org.uk