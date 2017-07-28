Wanted Sheffield man alleged to have committed string of crimes on the loose

A wanted man is on the loose in Sheffield.

Detectives are hunting Adam Morton, aged 32, of Woodthorpe, and are actively looking to arrest him in connection with a number of offences.

Police have not said yet what types of offences were committed between June and July this year but have released his picture in a bid to track him down.

They are urging members of the public to not approach him but instead ring police to give his location. It is believed he is still in the city.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers want to hear from you if you know where Adam is.

"He is known to frequent the Manor Top and Frecheville areas of Sheffield and police are urging him to hand himself in.

"If you see Adam, please don’t approach him but instead call 999. You can also report information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 688 of 27 July 2017.