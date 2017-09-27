Wanted Sheffield driver shouted 'I ain't stopping for piggies' at cops before his arrest

A wanted Sheffield driver shouted 'I ain't stopping for piggies' before he was arrested.

The driver was wanted for multiple offences when he sped away from police in Sheffield on Saturday, September 23.

As he sped off, the driver decided to throw an insult at the officers and declared that he wasn't stopping for 'piggies'.

However, the 47-year-old man from the Nether Edge area, was later arrested before being charged and remanded for damage and public order offences.

Posting on Twitter, Sheffield East NHP said: "THE driver of this car who said "i aint stoppin for piggies" was wanted and ended up staying at our house (made of bricks) #fairytaleending"