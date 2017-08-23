WANTED: Miserable, downtrodden Northern men needed to star in new film with Maxine Peake

Have your say

Are you miserable, tired, hard done by and Northern?

Then you could be just what producers of a new film are looking for.

Miserable and tired-looking northerners are being sought out to feature alongside Maxine Peake in a new feature film based on the 1819 Peterloo Massacre in Manchester.

The unusual call was made by Piece of Cake casting, seeking people who look 'downtrodden, tired, overworked and a bit hard done by' to appear as extras.

Directors are looking for men with longer, collar-length hair who look 'really miserable'.

The film’s release is expected to coincide with the massacre’s 200th anniversary in 2019.

You can apply HERE