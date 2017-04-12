Wanted: 250 Sheffield smokers needed for e-cigarette research

Sheffield residents who plan to quit smoking have the chance to be at the forefront of cardiovascular research at one of the city’s universities.

Sheffield Hallam University is looking for recruits to take part in a three-year study into the benefits and risks of using e-cigarettes to stop smoking.

More than 250 people are needed to take part in the study, with their progress followed for six months.

They will be split into three groups – one using nicotine rich e-cigarettes, another nicotine-free e-cigarettes and the third nicotine replacement therapy from Sheffield’s stop smoking services.

Participants’ cholesterol and nicotine dependence will be studied during the research.

Their arteries will also be examined, along with carbon monoxide in their breath.

The study aims to ‘bridge a knowledge gap’ regarding the long-term effects of e-cigarettes on the veins and arteries of their users.

Senior research fellow in clinical physiology Dr Markos Klonizakis said participants must be willing to give up.

“Although they may have an inclination which group they would like to be, they should be ready to follow the group they are in,” he said.

Contact Gareth Jones on 0114 225 4312 or e-mail HeartResearch@shu.ac.uk.