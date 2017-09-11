Want to work for Ed Miliband? Former Labour leader is searching for a £40k boss for his Doncaster office

If you've ever wanted to work for former Labour leader Ed Miliband, now's your chance.

For the Doncaster North MP is on the lookout for a manager for his office in the town - and the successful candidate could command a salary of up to nearly £40,000.

Based in the MP's Doncaster constituency offer, the full-time role will see the whoever lands the role providing support to Mr Miliband - with tasks involving drafting letters, updating him on key issues in the area, dealing with the press and managing Ed's diary.

The job, which has been advertised, on the Working For An MP website, offers a salary of £27,815 to £39,915 and candidates are asked for excellent communication and administration skills as well as having "sympathy with the aims and values of the Labour Party."

Whoever lands the job will also have the prospect of dealing with complex queries on Mr Miliband's behalf, liaising with the general public and local groups, maintaining his website and managing community projects - as well as responsibility for the office budget.

Closing date is 22 September and applicants will have to send a covering letter - a maximum of two pages - along with a two page CV to ed.miliband.mp@parliament.uk.

Further details about the job are available HERE