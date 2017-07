Want to work at Meadowhall? Here are 20 jobs you can apply for right now

If you're looking for your new job or your next challenge, then we think we have the perfect solution for you.

Whether you're currently out of work, just finished University or just want an exciting new role, then a job at Sheffield's leading shopping destination could be right up your street.

There's a huge choice of full and part time roles available on your website, but we're featuring the full-time opportunities today.

We've rounded up the best full time opportunities at Meadowhall but if you're looking for part time work click here.

Perfume Shop - Full Time Deputy Manager - Vacancy closes: Wednesday 26 July 2017

Harvester Full Time & Part Time Front of House Team member - Vacancy closes: Friday 28 July 2017

Lakeland Meadowhall - Retail Colleague - Vacancy closes: Sunday 30 July 2017

Kurt Geiger ( Debenhams) - 24 Hour Sales Consultant Vacancy closes: Monday 31 July 2017

TK Maxx - Full time Jewellery Associate - Vacancy closes: Monday 31 July 2017

Tommy Hilfiger - Part and Full Time Sales Advisors (Concession within House of Fraser) -Vacancy closes: Monday 31 July 2017

Coal Grill & Bar Full Time Grill Chef -Vacancy closes: Monday 31 July 2017

Kurt Geiger Full/Part Time Temporary Contracts - Vacancy closes: Tuesday 1 August 2017

Scotts Menswear Full Time Deputy Manager - Vacancy closes: Tuesday 1 August 2017

JD Sports- Full Time Sales Assistant - Vacancy closes: Friday 4 August 2017

Jack & Jones Assistant Store Manager -Vacancy closes: Monday 7 August 2017

Debenhams - Cosmetics Sales Manager - Vacancy closes: Tuesday 8 August 2017

Lloyds Shoe ( Wallis) Full time Sales Assistant - Vacancy closes: Friday 11 August 2017

Fone Doctor Full Time sales Assistant / Technician - Vacancy closes: Sunday 13 August 2017

Skinny Dip Full Time Store Manager - Vacancy closes: Monday 14 August 2017

Boux Avenue Full Time Team Manager - Vacancy closes: Friday 18 August 2017

Godiva - Store Manager - Vacancy closes: Friday 18 August 2017

Watch Station Sales Advisor (Concession within House of Fraser) - Vacancy closes: Sunday 27 August 2017

Claire's - Full Time Assistant Store Manager - Vacancy closes: Thursday 31 August 2017

Apple Specialist - Vacancy closes: Thursday 31 August 2017

To apply for any of these jobs, click here. Or, if working at Meadowhall isn't your thing, check out more jobs here.