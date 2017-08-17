Want to help clean-up Sheffield? Here's how you can do your bit!

Sheffield Council has warned of dirtier streets amid cash cutbacks - but here's how YOU can do your bit to help keep the city looking sparkling.

Residents have been warned to expect more litter on the streets as the authority cuts back on cleaning in an attempt to save £12 million over the next 20 years.

But here's where we can all come in and do out bit. We've got immense Pride in Sheffield - and you can too.

Sheffield has 78 volunteer groups who scour their community armed with a grabber and a black sack cleaning parks, pavements and footpaths on a regular basis.

Here's just some of the places, events and litter picks you can get involved in to help keep Sheffield clean.

Susan Tavernor created the ‘Sheffield Litter Pickers’ Facebook page to help people find out how to make a difference where they live - and that's a great place to get started.

The page lists many of the regular clean-ups taking place across the city - here are just some of them.

FIRTH PARK

First Tuesday of every month 10am - contact Sarah Hardy firthparkcommunity@yahoo.com

WYBOURN - Sara Page, 10.30 Manor Oaks Rd/Whites Lane junction.

MEERSBROOK - Liz Stephenson. Usually first Saturday, 10.30am top of Rochdale Road near Meersbrook Service Station.

Highfield-Lowfield TimeBuilders group, which can be contacted on 0114 223 0240, covers the area around London Road, Bramall Lane, Shoreham Street, and Queens Road on Mondays 2-4pm and Wednesdays 10-noon. Always starting from St Mary's.

TimeBuilders Ponderosa - Litter-Pick Group covers Ponderosa Park. Thursdays 10.30-11.30am, always starting from St Stephen's on Fawcett St (half way up the park).

TimeBuilders Staff Owlthorpe litter pick - 4th Saturday of every month. Meet behind Donetsk Way tram stop at 9:30.

Other picks are held in the Abney Estate, Gleadless Valley, Sharrow, Heeley (1st Saturday of the month), Totley, Dore and Bradway, Shirecliffe, Hillsborough, Burngreave, Nether Edge (2nd Saturday), South Anston, Kelham Island (2nd Saturday) Stannington - visit http://www.actionforstannington.org/ and Wardsend Cemetery.

If anyone would like to set up a litter pick, just contact Streetsahead@amey.co.uk and they'll provide you with all the kit.

Meanwhile, The #CleanSheffield campaign started in 2016 with a partnership between Sheffield City Council and Keep Britain Tidy.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage more businesses, community groups and individuals to take pride in their community and not to drop litter on the ground. The main message, is if you see litter on the ground then don’t just walk past it, pick it up and put it in the bin. Find out more about #CleanSheffield on social media - twitter @Clean_Sheffield, facebook or instagram @cleansheffield.

We want more people to take responsibility for the environment, help raise awareness of the impact litter is making and help influence more positive behaviours in order to keep Sheffield clean.

Sheffield is claimed to be the greenest city in Europe and Sheffield City Council are doing a great deal to keep it clean.

The council spends a massive £4 million a year on cleaning litter from its parks and streets, employs over 200 street cleansing staff and collects 3,600 tonnes of litter and have 3,500 litter bins across the city.

In addition, Sheffield City Council work closely with an army of volunteers, who also play a vital part in keeping the city clean.

The cost and effort are great, yet unfortunately many areas are still tainted with litter. We want to go above and beyond to make Sheffield an even better environment for everyone to live, visit and spend time in, but in order to do this we need YOUR help.

The commitment is simple but will make a big difference to a cleaner future for the city.