Want a part time job at Meadowhall? More than 1,000 jobs on offer this Christmas

Christmas is often billed as the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most expensive.

Everyone from adults down to teenagers struggle to make their pennies last over the festive period with presents to purchase and parties to attend.

So, having a bit of extra money over Christmas can prove to be the perfect gift.

Meadowhall will hold its Christmas Job Fair on Wednesday, September 20 with more than 1,000 vacancies on offer.

More than 31 of the Centre’s most popular retail brands and prospective employers will be looking to fill their vacancies with applicants given the opportunity to apply for roles on the day.

Thousands of job-hunters turned up for the fair last year and applied for a range of seasonal retail, customer service and catering jobs in Meadowhall.

The Jobs fair will be held in the Oasis Courtyard and will run from 10am - 9pm.

Mark Bruce, Meadowhall Retail Director, said: “Our annual Job’s Fair has been a huge success in recent years, helping our retailers to find the right calibre of candidates to fill diverse roles just in time for the Christmas rush.

"It’s a great opportunity for anyone looking for seasonal work in the retail or catering sectors.”

Candidates are being asked to bring their CVs and any other supporting material on the day.

If these don't take your fancy, you can apply for jobs on the Star's website here