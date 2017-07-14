Walking scheme’s next steps

A Sheffield Council-run project has received funding for another three years, from the Department for Transport.

The ‘Walking for Purpose’ project was initially rolled out as a successful pilot scheme in Hillsborough and is now set to be rolled out all across the city.

The scheme aims to get people walking, moving more and enjoying a healthier lifestyle. In turn, it hopes this will help to reduce isolation, connect people to work opportunities in their communities, and enable participants to learn about training and volunteering.

The scheme, which launches this month, offers those who are looking for work the opportunity to gain valuable skills and training that employers want, while being active with a gentle walk. Participants are met at a local venue where friendly and approachable staff will walk with them to different training providers or workplaces.

Coun Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Walking for Purpose pilot scheme was hugely successful, with participants telling us that it boosted their confidence, increased their levels of physical activity, and made them realise that there are jobs and training opportunities out there for them.

“The feedback we had from both the participants and businesses involved was absolutely fantastic, with one participant describing the scheme as being like ‘VIP treatment’ due to the chance they got to get behind the scenes of local companies.

“That’s why I’m so glad that Walking for Purpose is now being rolled out across the city, and more people will get the chance to take part in this positive scheme.”