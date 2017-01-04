Walker, fell runner, cyclist and climber injured in New Year accidents

A walker, fell runner, cyclist and climber were helped by mountain rescue team volunteers after accidents in Sheffield and the Peak District.

The first call of the year came on Monday, when a 71-year-old chesterfield man, who had been walking with his family, slipped on a footpath by the river at Chee Dale.

Helicopters were used to fly casualties to hospital in Sheffield

Edale and Buxton mountain rescue team members worked with medics from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland air ambulance to stabilise him at the scene before he was winched up by a Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter and flown to hospital in Sheffield.

The OAP had suffered a head injury and suspected back injuries.

While the rescue was underway, Yorkshire Ambulance Service called for help with a fell runner who had fractured an ankle after slipping on ice in the Moscar area of Sheffield.

He was given pain relief and carried on a stretcher for 200 metres, to where an ambulance was waiting to transfer him to hospital.

A 50-year-old Sheffield climber was the next casualty helped after he fell 25ft onto rocks from White Edge, near Longshaw.

He suffered a serious chest injury and was airlifted to hospital in Sheffield.

A 51-year-old cyclist was flown to hospital after suffering a broken hip after slipping on ice near to the Dennis Knoll car park at Stanage in another incident.

James Stubley, Leader of Edale Mountain Rescue Team, said: "2016 saw the team attend 122 separate incidents, maintaining the team's position as one of the busiest in England."