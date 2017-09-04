Vulnerable Sheffield man avoids jail after arming himself with gun to scare off stone-throwing youths

A vulnerable Sheffield man who thought about taking his own life, has avoided prison after arming himself with a gun to scare off a persistent gang of violent youths.

Sheffield Crown Court heard David Betts, aged 33, of Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, had stones and a car wheel trim thrown at him by a group between the ages of 14 and 16 as he walked back to his flat on March 15 of this year.

Betts brought out a Walther P99 gas-powered pistol similar to this model picture. The court heard the weapon Betts had in his possession had no magazine or gas cannister. Picture: Youtube

Betts, who has had problems with alcohol and mental health, said he also had his trousers pulled down to what Andrew Swaby, defending, described as a 'humiliating ordeal'.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said a 14-year-old girl close to the incident saw Betts come back out of his flat with the firearm pointing it at the floor, which was later discovered to be a gas pistol with 'no capability' to be used.

The court heard the youths saw the gun and ran off. The witness called the police where armed officers forced their way in Betts' flat before detaining him, the court heard.

Mr Recorder Peter Makepeace said Betts came 'extremely close' to a custodial sentence but for a 'number of mitigating factors'.

The incident occurred on Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen

Speaking to The Star outside court, Betts said because of the ongoing case and the anti-social behaviour, he considered taking his own life.

"It's a major relief not to get sent to prison - I've not been coming out of my house anymore it's gotten so bad," he said.

"Being incarcerated is one thing because I've done it to myself but being locked up in a prison with all these crooks - people I've had trouble with is scary. This whole ordeal has terrified me.

"I've contemplated suicide to avoid this hell because it seems death would be more pleasurable.

"I would've never have done anything to hurt anyone I regret what I did. In normal life, I would never have dreamed of going outside and onto the front with it (the gun) I bought it with the intention of shooting empty beer cans on the back garden but I never got it sorted."

Speaking about the trouble he's encountered where he lives, Betts added: "It's bad, really bad, I don't even like to poke my head out of the window - I don't even put my wheelie bin out because they're out there waiting for me.

"It's been going on for eight months and I thought it would just pass, kids being kids but it hasn't. I thought they would get bored and leave me alone.

Betts' mother, who came to support him, said this gang of youths would throw stones at cars with one incident nearly causing a crash with a small child inside.

"I was a bit of a scallywag messing about as a kid but I'd never chuck stones at people or at cars," Betts added.

Sentencing Betts, Mr Recorder Makepeace said: "You have come extremely close to a custodial sentence but for the number of mitigating factors.

"Your own vulnerability has been exploited by these youths for their own gain.

"I have no doubt, however, this would have been a very frightening encounter for members of the public."

Betts pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence at an earlier hearing.

He was given a 18 month sentence, suspended for two years and must undertake a alcohol rehabilitation requirement.