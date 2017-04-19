Voter registration deadline for 2017 General Election is May 22

People have until May 22 to register to vote in this summer's General Election.

The vote, called this week by Prime Minister Theresa May, will take place on June 8.

Sheffield Council has urged residents to register to vote and request postal or proxy votes in good time.

Returning officer and chief executive John Mothersole said: “Although with just seven weeks’ notice there is less time than usual to prepare for this General Election, we have robust and well-tested systems in place which means that we expect polls in Sheffield to run smoothly.

“Anyone who doesn’t know if they are registered to vote can go online at www.gov.uk and register now, where you can also request to change your details, download an application for a postal vote, or request a proxy vote.

"Don’t leave it too late to make sure you’re ready to vote – the deadline for new voter registration is 22 May.

“On the day itself, polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm, so you have all day to go and vote.”

Election results are expected in the early hours of June 9.

In Sheffield, six MPs will be elected. The five constituencies wholly in the city are Sheffield Central, Sheffield Hallam, Sheffield Heeley, Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, and Sheffield South East.

The seat of Penistone and Stocksbridge covers the north of Sheffield along with parts of Barnsley.

Anyone with queries about voting should call Sheffield Council’s elections helpline on 0114 273 4093 or visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/elections.

