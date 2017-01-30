VOTE: Who is the best Sheffield United manager of the 80s and 90s?

The countdown to find Sheffield United's greatest ever boss continues - and this time we want to know your favourite Bramall Lane managers of the 80s and 90s.

Neil Warnock easily topped the vote to find the best Blades chief of the 2000s - but who will triumph from our crop of men who took the hotseat during the 80s and 90s?

Will Dave Bassett reign supreme or will the likes of Ian Porterfield, Howard Kendall or Steve Bruce (pictured) clock up the votes?

Have YOUR say NOW!

We'll be bringing you polls on other decades in the coming weeks as we continue our quest to find the ultimate number one.

BEST SHEFFIELD UNITED MANAGER OF THE 2000S - RESULT

1. Neil Warnock 73% (825 votes)

2. Chris Wilder 8% (91 votes)

3. Danny Wilson 7% (75 votes)

4. Gary Speed 2% (24 votes)

5. Bryan Robson 2% (22 votes)

6. David Weir 2% (20 votes)

7. Nigel Adkins 1% (16 votes)

8. Kevin Blackwell 1% (13 votes)

9. Nigel Clough 1% (13 votes)

10. John Carver 1% (10 votes)

11. Chris Morgan 1% (7 votes)

12. Micky Adams 1% (6 votes)