VOTE: On first anniversdary of his shock death, choose your fave face of ch-ch-changing chameleon David Bowie

Today marks a year since we bid fond farewell to masterful musician of many faces David Bowie.
Here, soundtracked by prophetic "look up here, I'm in heaven" Lazarus track, we illustrate guises aplenty - From Major Tom to Jareth the Goblin King via Ziggy Stardust, Alladin Sane and Thin White Duke - of ever-evolving performer who changed iconic personas like we change pants, for you to choose your favourite trademark Bowie style.
