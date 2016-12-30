VOTE: Choose your fave face of 2016 casualty ch-ch-changing chameleon David Bowie

This year bid fond farewell to celebrities aplenty, none more sadly missed than David Bowie.
Here, soundtracked by classic Heroes anthem, we illustrate many faces - From Major Tom to Jareth the Goblin King via Ziggy Stardust, Alladin Sane and Thin White Duke - of an ever-evolving performer, who changed iconic personas like we change pants, for you to choose your favourite trademark Bowie style.
