Rossington Hall Riding for the Disabled is seeking more volunteers to help with riding sessions.

Rossington Hall Group offers riding experiences to clients from social education centres and special needs schools, as well as private clients referred by their GP or health professional. Each sessions requires numerous volunteers, one to lead the horse, and one to ‘side-walk’ each rider. Insufficient volunteers mean rides cannot go ahead. Call 07500 748 704 if you’re interested in volunteering.