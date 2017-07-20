Volunteers heartbroken after thieves smash their way into South Yorkshire animal rescue shop

Have your say

Callous thieves have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a South Yorkshire animal charity shop during a break in.

CCTV captured the thieves breaking into Barnsley Animal Rescue's charity shop, Station Street, at around 3.15am on Tuesday, July 18.

Damage at the shop (s)

The thieves smashed their way through the glass door before causing extensive damage to shop and then stealing a small amount of money from the register.

Manager Joan Jenkinson said: "I came to open the shop up and I saw the damage. I watched the footage of CCTV.

"The two lads broke into the shop, smashing the door to bits using a hammer and took a small amount of cash from the register.

"We have CCTV of the lads running down in their baseball caps causing disarray. In the end their was £2,500 worth of damage done.

"There have been quite a lot of problems like this in Swinton with break-ins over the last couple of weeks, all within the same vicinity."

The shop was closed yesterday as volunteers repaired the damage but has since reopened.

If you have any more information, contact police on 101 quoting incident number C/93537/17.