Volunteer-run Tinsley Library ready to open

A new library run by volunteers will open in Sheffield on Monday.

Tinsley Library, hosted by Tinsley Forum in Bawtry Road, becomes the 16th in Sheffield to be run by the community.

The 16 libraries were taken out of local authority control in 2014, in an attempt to save £650,000 a year.

Read more:

Volunteers welcome Sheffield Council's library funding pledge

Tinsley Library closed last year after Sheffield Council’s lease on the previous building expired.

But the authority and Tinsley Forum have worked together to come up with a solution for the community.

The new library will initially open on Monday mornings and afternoons, and Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

The service is temporary for the time being, with more work needed to expand into a bigger space and offer computers.

Library volunteer Nusrat Rashid said: “The library will help bring the community together and provide a welcome space for everyone to enjoy.”

Cabinet member for community services and libraries added: “I’m delighted that there’s a new library in Tinsley and want to thank everyone for their hard work in making this happen.

“Many more exciting things are planned as is happening across all city libraries, so please pop in and see what's on offer.”

The council still runs 12 libraries: the Central Lending Library, Chapeltown, Crystal Peaks, Darnall, Ecclesall, Firth Park, Highfield, Hillsborough, Manor, Parson Cross, Stocksbridge and Woodseats.

The 16 volunteer-run libraries are Broomhill, Burngreave, Ecclesfield, Frecheville, Gleadless, Greenhill, Jordanthorpe, Newfield Green, Park, Stannington, Southey, Tinsley, Totley, Upperthorpe, Walkley and Woodhouse.

Today’s top stories:

BREAKING: Man's death in Sheffield park 'not suspicious'



Missing child, drugs and cash found in police raids in Sheffield



Mid air-drama as packed American passenger plane makes U-turn in skies over Sheffield and returns to Heathrow



Strictly Come Dancing stars Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe pose for picture with Sheffield's Women of Steel statue



REGIONAL NEWS: Footballer's brother shot dead outside barber shop



Super-computer predicts Sheffield Wednesday will finish fourth and make Championship play-offs - but Sheffield United will miss out on League One title and automatic



Sheffield United: Jose Baxter offered contract by Premier League side Everton









