Visitors banned from homes in Barnsley in crackdown on drugs and anti-social behaviour

Visitors are banned from two homes in Barnsley in a crackdown on drugs and anti-social behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police and Barnsley Council were granted 'closure notices' for two properties in Kendray during hearings at Barnsley Magistrates' Court this week.

The addresses of the two properties have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police, but the force said both homes have been 'connected to drug related crime and anti-social behaviour'.

Activity at the properties is said to have 'caused a number of issues to local residents'.

Police and council raids were carried out a both homes last month.

The closure notices, which are displayed at both properties, mean that only the registered tenants and council and police employees can now visit.

Those who breach them could be fined or jailed.

Inspector Andrew Norton, of South Yorkshire Police, said: These orders have been granted by the court because the council and police have worked together to listen to and act upon the concerns of local residents.

"They give us the power to control who attends and enters these premises and to prosecute those who contravene the orders.

"So, if you are there when you have no right, rest assured you will be prosecuted and we can and will arrest people.

"We will continue to listen to and work with the public and I encourage people to report any concerns to us."