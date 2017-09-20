Virgin Media store in Sheffield city centre closes its doors suddenly

Have your say

A store in Sheffield city centre has closed its doors suddenly and apologised to its customers.

Virgin Media on Fargate is one of 30 branches that has closed around the UK after the company announced plans to cut up to 250 jobs.

Virgin Media store

The technology giant will also be closing its Meadowhall store as well as its flagship Oxford Street store.

They will be opening seven 'kiosk-like' stores across the UK.

A sign on the front of the Sheffield shop read: "Apologies, this store is now closed.

"Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this has caused."

Sign outside Virgin Media

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: "We can confirm that our store in Sheffield has closed.

"Customers in the area who want to get in touch with Virgin Media can contact us via our website,http://www.virginmedia.com/ or can call to speak to a customer advisor."