VIDEO: Young Sheffield guitarist doing Yorkshire proud in London

A young Sheffield guitar prodigy hopes to win your vote in a busking competition in London.

Twelve-year-old Alfie Wright is competing in the Gigs Big Busk competition.

He has already played the Cavern Club, and young Alfie channels the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Chuck Berry and the Beatles during his performances.

Today, he was the featured artist in a video from the competition organisers.

In it, he said he'd played Liverpool's Cavern Club five times, and the Hard Rock Cafe in Memphis, Tennessee.

To vote for Alfie in the competition, click here