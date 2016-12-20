VIDEO: Woman pushed to ground and robbed of handbag in Sheffield street

A woman was pushed to the ground and robbed of her handbag as she walked along a Sheffield street.

The 53-year-old was targeted on Millthorpe Road, Firth Park, by a man who approached her from behind.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman suffered injuries 'that are still affecting her today'.

Detectives investigating the incident at 5.30pm on Sunday, October 30 have issued CCTV footage of a man they believe could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

