VIDEO: Watch scene of suspected murder in Sheffield

This video shows the scene of a suspected murder in Sheffield.
Police and paramedics were called to a house in Fox Walk, Walkely, around 7pm yesterday following reports that a 47-year-old man had been assaulted. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
A 49-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, currently remain in police custody.
