VIDEO: Watch scene of suspected murder in Sheffield

This video shows the scene of a suspected murder in Sheffield.

Police and paramedics were called to a house in Fox Walk, Walkely, around 7pm yesterday following reports that a 47-year-old man had been assaulted. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder following an incident in the Walkley area of Sheffield on Thursday, August 25. Photo by Dan Hobson.

A 49-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, currently remain in police custody.

