VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Sheffield as thunderstorms rage across city

This amazing video of a 'tornado' touching down in Sheffield has been sent in by a reader tonight after The Star called for your storm images.

The fantastic footage was sent in by Martin McGrail from Reserved Cafe Bistro.

Storms have battered Sheffield. Photo: Beth Whithorn

Be sure to watch the video right through to the end, as the huge twisted black cloud formation seems to grow and grow as the video goes on.

Onlookers can be heard remarking 'Oh my God, stop it now! It's a tornado...! This is too scary"

It is one of several photos and videos sent in by readers tonight.

A huge bolt of lightning was spotted above Hillsborough, where Sheffield Wednesday are playing tonight.

But don't worry - the storm should only be a few hours long.

The Met Office forecast says: "Any heavy showers and locally torrential, thundery downpours will gradually ease and clear north overnight.

"This will leave a mainly dry but warm and muggy night. Some mist, fog and low cloud will form in places, especially near the coast. Minimum Temperature 15 °C."

Have you seen the extreme weather? Send in your photos via @sheffieldstar on Twitter or at The Star's Facebook page.