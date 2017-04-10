VIDEO: Thieves ram-raid luxury Louis Vuitton store in a Yorkshire city centre with Subaru

Thieves ram-raided a luxury shop in a Yorkshire city centre last night in an attempt to make off with thousands of pounds worth of goods.

The Louis Vuitton store's shop front in Leeds city centre, was completely destroyed, following the burglary in Briggate at around 9pm.

The suspects repeatedly reversed a Subaru car into the shop front, which is near luxury department store Harvey Nichols.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A number of men had been seen to repeatedly reverse a Subaru car into the shop to ram their way in before stealing items on display.

"They then left the scene in a second vehicle, leaving the damaged Subaru behind and the whole front of the shop destroyed.



"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and detectives from Leeds District CID would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation. Contact officers on 101 quoting log number 1944 of April 9."