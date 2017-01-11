Sheffield's ongoing tree protest saga has been turned into an hilarious Star Wars parody.

Entitled "The Police Force Awakens," the spoof clip, uploaded to YouTube, compares Sheffield City Council leader Julie Dore to the film's villainous Darth Vader - while tree campaigner Dave Dillner is portrayed as rebel Obi-Wan Kenobi in the video.

Using the sci-fi franchise's famous scrolling intro, the 1.37 clip, entitled STAG WARS tells of the ongoing battle between the Sheffield Trees Action Group (STAG), the council and contractor Amey which has been tasked with the controversial job of felling hundreds of the city's trees.

Beginning with a parody of the film's "a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away" line, the clip, set to the movie's famous theme, begins: "A long time ago, in a city, far, far away..."

The Police Force Awakens then begins and the caption reads: "It is a period of civil unrest, the evil Empire ruled by Dore Vader has entered into a secret agreement with a group of maverick agents called Amey whose sole purpose is to seek out and destroy trees."

The clip goes on to poke fun at Coun Bryan Lodge, who is in charge of the tree felling project, as well as police who last year, were involved in a series of dawn raids as residents battled to protect trees.

Tree campaigner Dave Dillner is likened to Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It continues: "From the Town Hall Death Star, Commander Lodge in cahoots with police Stormtroopers and Amey plans a surprise dawn attack on the City of Sheffield, resulting in numerous trees being killed and innocent citizens being captured by Stormtroopers to be put on trial under obscure intergalactic law."

The video then turns its attentions to the campaigns battling against the scheme and adds: "Using only the power of the Force and social media, the Rebel Alliance, led by the wise Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Dave Dillner, see an unprecedented uprising of support, putting pressure on the Empire to rid themselves of Amey forever."

A council meeting is described as "an Intergalactic council meeting" while the campaigners are described as "Elite Rebels."

The clip ends with the caption "to be continued" and a photo of the Death Star, the planet that features heavily in the Star Wars movies.

A clip from the film. (Photo: YouTube).

The film is called Stag Wars. (Photo: YouTube).

The clip has been entitled The Police Force Awakens. (Photo: YouTube).