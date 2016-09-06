VIDEO: Tent, people and dog appear outside Chesterfield building

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A pink tent, people and a dog have appeared outside Chesterfield’s derelict magistrates’ court.

A shocked member of the public alerted the Derbyshire Times this morning and we have informed authorities.

The scene at Chesterfield's derelict magistrates' court.

It comes after we reported yesterday that a warning was issued to an individual who set up camp in front of Chesterfield Town Hall.

The former courthouse, which is located between Rose Hill and West Bars, has stood empty for the last few years and become a hotspot for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Designed by Professor Joseph Stanley Allen, a renowned architect, planner and academic, the building was completed in 1956 and became Grade II listed in 1998.

The site received planning consent last year allowing it to be used for a variety of purposes including office, retail and leisure facilities.

However, no development has yet taken place there.