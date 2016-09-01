VIDEO: Take a look around Sheffield’s new £16 million sports hub

The Star had the chance to look around the brand new £16 million sports hub which opened its doors for the first time yesterday.
The Graves Sports and Health Centre on Bochum Parkway in Norton boasts a new fitness suite and studios, indoor and outdoor tennis courts and two new swimming pools.
The site will also be home to state-of-the-art gymnastics and trampoline halls - only the third in the UK to have such facilities approved by British Gymnastics.
The development is funded by Sheffield Council, Sport England and the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine.
Take a look around the new sports hub site, visit our website at www.thestar.co.uk and watch the guided tour.