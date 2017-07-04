Video: Speeding Sheffield driver loses control of swerving Mini and smashes into parked car

This is the moment a speeding Sheffield driver loses control of their Mini before swerving across the road and into a parked car.

Dash-cam footage of the crash, uploaded to YouTube, shows the red Mini speed around the corner and on to Laird Road in Sheffield.

A woman walking her dog watches on in shock as the Mini speeds round the corner and verging onto the opposite side of the road.

However, the driver then loses control of the speeding car and it begins to swerve dangerously from one side of the road to the other.

The driver narrowly avoids crashing into a blue Ford parked on the road but can't escape swerving straight into the front of another parked car.

The red Mini then drives off at speed, leaving the blue Peugeot with extensive damage to the front left-hand side.

Dash cam footage of the crash - Credit: Jeremy Kemp

Jeremy Kemp captured the footage of the crash, on Saturday at around 5.30pm, on his dash-cam and said he is now having to write the vehicle off.

He said: "We just heard an almighty bang, looked out of the window and saw that my car was touching my wife's car.

"Then it sunk in that something serious had happened. Luckily I have a dash cam that captured the event.

"It's just my luck really, we only moved into the house on Friday and now this has happened.

Jeremy's car after the crash - Credit: Jeremy Kemp

"Due to the cost of the insurnace I am having to write my car off becuase of the amount of excess on it."

Mr Kemp said the woman walking the dog was "lucky not to have been killed" if she had crossed the road a few seconds earlier.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 954/01072017