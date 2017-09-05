Video: Someone has created Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium in Minecraft - and it's amazing

If you've ever wondered what Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium would look like in Minecraft - then wonder no more.

For one dedicated fan has recreated the home of the Blades in the popular video game where players can build their own worlds and creations from different coloured blocks - and the results are pretty amazing.

The incredible video, which has been uploaded onto YouTube, shows both inside and outside Bramall Lane with incredible attention to detail, giving supporters a look round all four of the stadium's stands.

The virtual recreation shows the John Street Stand, The Kop, the Bramall Lane stand and the South Stand - and supporters will be able to almost pick out their own seat.

Uploaded by user Fantom Enterprise, the clip has already been viewed more than 3,000 times.