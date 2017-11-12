VIDEO: Shoppers at Crystal Peaks shopping centre remember country's war heroes

Shoppers in Crystal Peaks shopping centre fell silent on Saturday to remember the country's war heroes.

Members of the Royal British Legion Frecheville and District Branch and local scouts and community groups paraded through the mall on Armistice Day where they observed the Last Post and two minute silence.

Armistice Day parade at Crystal Peaks shopping centre. Picture Peter Wolstenholme

The Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe, took the salute.

A special guest at the event was eight-year-old Sophie Vernon, who bought a poppy during the first week they were on sale.

She told her mum she wanted to do something for the soldiers so she baked cup cakes topped with red icing poppies and raised £25.

Centre manager Lee Greenwood said: "The Remembrance Day Parade is a tradition that Crystal Peaks is always extremely proud and honoured to support.

Sophie Vernon with the Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire. Picture Peter Wolstenholme

“And we know that our visitors are always pleased to observe the two minutes silence and share the special moment of tribute to our Armed Forces.”