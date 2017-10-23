VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday fans turn out in droves to buy new kit

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday fans have cast form problems aside, turning out en masse this morning to buy the club's new kit from the Hillsborough shop.

Fans queued up from 8am today, with a line snaking around the shop and out into the carpark, to get their hands on the new shirts, on sale after a lengthy delay.

Jamie and Vicky Glossop picked up their new Sheffield Wednesday kits this morning

Once inside, they faced a wait of more than half an hour to get to the tills, but many said it was worth it to pick up a new shirt on the first day.

Jamie Glossop and his mother Vicky travelled from Barlborough in Derbyshire to buy the new kit.

They had hoped to arrive before 9am, but were delayed by the tram at Halfway.

"There was a 15 minute gap between them, rather than five to 10 minutes," Jamie, 18, said.

Ben Hoult with 18-month old son Charlie's kit

The pair bought two home shirts, an infant shirt and assorted other items.

The family travelled to Wembley two seasons ago, but instead of victory, saw Wednesday lose to Hull in the play-off final.

Wednesday fell at the hurdle before that last season.

"I think I might have jinxed them by booking the hotel early," Vicky, 47, said.

Ricky Tomlinson bought his new Wednesday shirt

Some fans skipped work to be at the shop, but long-time fan Ricky Tomlinson, 22, wasn't one of them.

Ricky had come straight from an overnight shift at Darnall McDonalds to buy the shirt.

He wasn't sure how many shirts he had now, after 'getting rid of a couple', giving them to his cousin.

The Halifax Road, Parsons Cross man said he bought a new shirt most years.

Sue Hill was printing the names and numbers on the shirts

"You've got to have the shirt," he said, while wearing last year's away top.

Printer Sue Hill had the most precise job in the shop - pressing fans' names and numbers onto the shirts.

She has done the same job for more than 20 years.

It was £4 for a single number, and 55 pence per letter pressed on.

A pair of Sky Bet Championship badges cost fans £7.

While the placement of those badges was precise - six centimetres from the bottom of the short sleeves - the lettering was a different prospect.

"It just depends on what name there is," Sue said.

"It varies from shirt to shirt."

Ricky has switched back to his birthday number, 11.

"I went from 11 to 20 and to five, and now I'm back to 11," he said.

The name, Tiny Rick, comes from television program Rick and Morty.

"I like to be different," he said.