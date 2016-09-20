VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday condemn fans' behaviour at half-time on Birmingham City concourse

Sheffield Wednesday has condemned supporters who caused trouble on the concourse during the Owls' away game at Birmingham City.

Officials at the club said a 'significant number' of Owls' fans acted in a 'wholly unacceptable manner' in and around the concourse area during Wednesday's televised clash against the West Midlands outfit on Saturday evening.

WARNING VIDEO AND TWEET CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

A video which has been shared across social media appears to show a number of fans rip down a pricing board above one of the concourse bars.

Wednesday are said to be working with Birmingham City and West Midlands Police to identify those responsible.

The Owls lost the game 2-1 after they took the lead through Gary Hooper on 76 minutes.

The club also commented on scenes in Wednesday's most recent home game against Bristol City when a section of supporters came onto the pitch to celebrate Kieran Lee's last-gasp winner in the 96th minute.

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesman said: "Following recent events at both home and away fixtures, Sheffield Wednesday are reminding supporters of their conduct whilst representing the club.

"During the half time interval of Saturday’s game against Birmingham City, a significant number of visiting supporters acted in a wholly unacceptable manner in and around the concourse areas of St Andrew’s.

"The two clubs are currently in dialogue with the respective authorities regarding the identification of those responsible, after which the strictest sanctions will be imposed.

"The behaviour of those concerned - which was also recognised and brought to our attention by fellow Sheffield Wednesday supporters - is in no shape or form representative of our club. We deplore their actions and apologise sincerely for any distress caused to employees and supporters of Birmingham City.

"In addition, during the game against Bristol City on Tuesday 13 September, a small number of fans entered the playing surface when the Owls scored what proved the winning goal.

"Whilst we are fully conversant with the excitement triggered by high and late drama on the field, it is imperative that supporters adhere to the club’s ground regulations and remain off the pitch at all times.

"Aside from the risk of individual sanction and possible prosecution, regulation breaches can impact financially on the club given the potential need for an increased police presence at Hillsborough."