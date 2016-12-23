VIDEO: Sheffield Tent City organiser explains why the camp is back just weeks after closing

Sheffield’s Tent City - which provided a space for homeless people has returned - but council chiefs want them gone.

Organiser Anthony Cunningham, said around four weeks' ago the camp on which sheltered homeless folk on Park Hill flats had ‘served its purpose’.

But the 31-year-old has made a U-turn saying his original work was ‘all for nothing’ after seeing the same people back out on the streets.

Mr Cunningham said he was told by people living on the streets they felt ‘safe’ at Tent City’ and asked for it to start up again.

But Council chiefs have slapped an eviction notice on the site and camp residents will be asked to leave by 4pm on New Years Day.

Mr Cunningham said:“It’s like deja vu. We closed it down, worked well with Sheffield Council, Turning Point and other charities and then all of a sudden - within the space of a couple of weeks - it was like all the work was for nothing. I was seeing the same bodies out on the streets and more.

The eviction letter issued by Sheffield Council

"I don’t know what people thought of taking Tent City down that it eradicated homelessness, it didn’t. It just got the council to work twice as fast and press buttons without going through hoop after hoop and getting people housed.

“This place is raising a massive amount of awareness. I’ve not asked for a single penny to be spent from the taxpayer because it’s all coming from donations.

“It’s a safe haven without having to be assessed or sat in Howden House for four or five hours and then told ‘we can’t help you’.”

Sheffield Council bosses have said the camp could attract more vulnerable people without getting the help that they need.

Tent City has returned to Park Hill flats

Coun Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for housing at Sheffield Council said: “There’s help available for people sleeping rough in Sheffield and a good range of services.

“Everyone who was at the ‘Tent City’ camp before was offered accommodation or already had somewhere to stay.

“It’s disappointing that the camp has been set up again and I’m extremely concerned that it will attract more vulnerable people, instead of them getting the help they need. We have therefore taken the decision to service notice on it and have asked that the tents and toilets are removed.

“We will continue to offer support to anyone sleeping rough in Sheffield and ask that people contact us if they’re worried about someone.”

Tent City has made a return to Park Hill flats but Sheffield Council want it gone by New Years Day. The local authority has already issued a notice saying the toilets, which were donated for free, have to go

