VIDEO: Sheffield’s Olympic trampoline star Bryony Page returns to the city with her historic silver medal

Sheffield’s Olympic trampoline medallist Bryony Page had youngsters jumping for joy when she returned to her city training base.

Dozens of youngsters from Sheffield Trampoline Academy gave the Rio silver medal winner a hero’s welcome as she made her entrance.

The star trains at the EIS and Hillsborough Leisure Centre – and said she owed her success to her amazing team and the city of Sheffield.

Bryony bounced into the nation’s hearts after she defied all the odds to grab a silver medal in the trampoline final.

The Olympian made history after becoming the first British trampolinist ever to scoop a medal.

As the trampoline star gazed up at the eight-foot banner celebrating her Rio success, she said: “It hasn’t sunk in yet at all – it feels so surreal.

“The reception I got from everyone was so nice, just hearing from everyone here all wanting photos saying ‘well done’ and ‘congratulations’ and just to have a quick chat with everybody to see what they’ve all been up to.

“I’ve never done so much media in my entire life – there’s been so much media attention it’s only good for the sport.”

Bryony is hoping her success can propel trampolining into the spotlight and inspire the next generation of stars.

“It’s a minority sport. A lot of people have mentioned they didn’t realise it was an Olympic sport. Now there has been a little more attention on us and I think it’s inspired people to get on the trampoline, which I think is really, really special.

Bryony Page returned to Sheffield with her Olympic silver medal and was given a hero's welcome

“I want people to get involved in the sport. I love it so much and more and more people are wanting to join up here in Sheffield.”

The Olympian paid tribute to Sheffield for contributing to her amazing achievement.

“I owe Sheffield so much to my success. It’s given me the chance to train here and it’s showed me so much support and being able to train at the EIS and Hillsborough has been fantastic.”

The 25-year-old said she was taking some time out before an ankle operation in the coming weeks.

Bryony announced herself in 2012 by winning gold at the World Cup in Bulgaria and has since gone on to be crowned British champion three times, in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

In 2013 she was a member of the GB gold medal winning World Championship team, and in 2014 she won gold with GB at the European Championships and gold as part of the GB team in the 2016 European Championships.

At the 2016 Olympic Games, Bryony produced the performance of her life, firstly qualifying for the trampoline finals, and then producing an incredible routine to take home silver.

