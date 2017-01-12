VIDEO: Sheffield's Grosvenor House Hotel is demolished

An iconic landmark of Sheffield's past is quickly disappearing to make way for the future of the city.

Demolition machines today began to chip away at the main tower of the building, which has dominated the view from Charter Square for decades.

The building should be gone by the end of the spring, at which point construction on the first phase of the new retail quarter will begin.

The hotel is making way for a new six-storey office block and a range of ground floor shop and restaurant units. The office block will become the new home of HSBC.

Read more:

Sheffield Retail Quarter on the rise in 2017

Nearby Charter Square will be completely redesigned, with the roundabout replaced by a single road and a new pedestrianised area that will feature cafes.

Demolition of the main tower of the Grosvenor House Hotel begins.

The second phase will involve the demolition of the bulk of buildings between Barkers Pool and the new office block, and the construction of a range of new units - including a new multi-storey car park and a department store which the council hopes will house John Lewis.

A planning application for the second phase has yet to be submitted.

Today’s top stories:

Boy, 12, injured in 'serious' crash in Sheffield



Demolition of the main tower of the Grosvenor House Hotel begins.

New probe into Sheffield tram death launched



Yorkshire police sergeant faces sack for calling colleague ‘sweetcheeks’



LOOK: Dramatic picture shows tree blown over into Sheffield road



Sheffield Wednesday: Owls on the brink of signing Barnsley striker Sam Winnall



Sheffield United: Blades boss pledges to sign the ‘right’ rather than ‘any old’ players

Demolition begins.

The plans for phase one of the retail quarter.

Demolition should be finished by spring 2018.

The new office block.