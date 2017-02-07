VIDEO: Sheffield's 400th volunteer signs up for Special Olympics

A Sheffield dentist who this week became the 400th volunteer signed up for the summer's Special Olympics has urged other city residents to do the same.

Adam Holder, from Stannington, will join postmen, students, butchers and more to help run the national games which begin on August 8.

Adam Holder.

About 2,600 athletes with learning disabilities will take part across 20 sports at around a dozen venues in Sheffield.

Adam, 25, works with people with additional needs - be it a complex medical history or learning difficulties - on a regular basis.

He is a Sheffield United fan and saw the Special Olympics advertised at Bramall Lane - which will host the opening ceremony - so decided to see what he could do.

“"I'm also a qualified football referee and junior sports leader so I feel it would be nice to get involved," he said.

Sheffield-based basketball player Luke Wan and athlete Bethan Morgan will compete in the 2017 Special Olympics GB National Games, which will take place in Sheffield in August.

"I was also encouraged to get involved by my boss who is a consultant in special care dentistry in Sheffield.

"Promoting physical activity to improve health and wellbeing is something the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust is keen to support as part of their commitment to the local community.”

There are a wide variety of volunteer roles available, and no previous experience is required.

The games organisers hope to hit a target of 800 volunteers.

Chris Hull of Special Olympics GB said he was delighted to hit the half way point with six months to go.

He said: “Adam’s online registration marks a very exciting and significant milestone in our quest to recruit an enthusiastic and diverse team of volunteers who will be integral to the success of this very unique event.

“For many from the South Yorkshire community, this will be their introduction to Special Olympics GB and their first opportunity to meet our athletes and provide the support needed across a range of operational and field of play areas as they compete in 20 different sports – all hoping to achieve their personal bests and be the best they can be in Sheffield.”

“The volunteers will be the main backdrop of the Special Olympics National Games and set the tone each day, in every venue, for great competition, high octane spectator support and a huge celebration of sport played in true Olympic spirit."

To sign up visit www.sheffield2017.org.uk.

Special Olympics GB’s tenth national summer games will be held for the second time in Sheffield – the first back in 1993.

This is the largest disability sports event of 2017 and entry is free to the public for all sporting action.

Special Olympics GB is the largest registered charity providing year round sports training and competition opportunities for people with intellectual (learning) disabilities.

The sports and venues are as follows:

Football (Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park - SHUSP)

Athletics (Sheffield Hallam University City Athletics Centre - SHUCAS)

Swimming (Ponds Forge International Sports Centre)

Boccia (Ponds Forge International Sports Centre)

Badminton (English Institute of Sport Sheffield - EISS)

Table Tennis (English Institute of Sport Sheffield - EISS)

Judo (English Institute of Sport Sheffield - EISS)

Young Athletes ‘Come & Try’ (English Institute of Sport Sheffield - EISS)

Powerlifting (Forge Valley Community School)

MATP (English Institute of Sport Sheffield - EISS)

Gym Rhythmic (Ice Sheffield)

Gym Artistic (Ice Sheffield)

Golf (Rother Valley Golf Club)

Sailing (Pugneys Watersports Centre & Country Park)

Basketball (All Saints Sports Centre)

Netball (All Saints Sports Centre)

Short Mat Bowls (Graves Health and Sports Centre)

Tennis (Graves Health and Sports Centre)

Ten Pin Bowling (Hollywood Bowl)

Cycling (Forge Valley Community School)

Equestrian (Parklands Equestrian Centre)

Indoor Bowls (Doncaster Indoor Bowls Club).

