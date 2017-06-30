VIDEO: Sheffield post office robber caught on camera

A robber who struck at a Sheffield post office was caught on camera emptying the till.

The man, who was armed with a knife, was caught on CCTV raiding Tinsley post office nearly seven months ago, but has not yet been traced.

The robber, who was wearing a woolly hat and dark clothing, threatened staff at the post office and emptied the till before fleeing.

Examination of CCTV has shown that the man had been in the post office shop about 10 minutes before the robbery was reported.

It is thought that he left the shop and came back because there were customers there the first time he walked in.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Thankfully nobody was hurt as a result of this incident but this individual was carrying a dangerous weapon and it’s important we identify him.

A robber was caught in action in a Sheffield post office

“Since this incident was reported to police, we’ve pursued every line of enquiry available to us including examining the scene for any forensic opportunities, carrying out house-to-house enquiries, extensive area searches and circulating this footage across the force to see if any officers recognised the person featured.

“For legal reasons, we have been unable to release the footage until now but we’re hoping that someone will recognise this man and pass on information.”

Anyone with information about the robber or the incident on Tuesday, December 6 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.