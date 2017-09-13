VIDEO: Sheffield MP calls on Prime Minister Theresa May to give better protection to police tackling motorbike yobs

A Sheffield MP has called on the Prime Minister to change the law in providing better protection to police persuing yobs on motorbikes.

Speaking at Prime Minsiter's Question in Parliament, Heeley MP Louise Haigh called on Theresa May to change the law.

She said many forces have a 'blanket ban' on chasing anyone who is riding a motorbike or moped.

The news comes after Sheffield councillor Ben Miskell was attacked by a masked biker after attending a surgery in Arbourthorne in July.

Ms Haigh, who was elected in 2015, was made shadow policing minister earlier this year.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, Ms Haigh said: "Crimes involving mopeds and bikes has soared across the country in recent years.

"Given the underfunded, real-terms cut to the police, will actually cost us more front line officers - can I suggest to the Prime Minister that the very least you can do is change the law to protect police officers if they are driving according to their training and experience when persuing and responding to blue lights, and send a message from this house that no force should be operating a blanket 'no pursuit' policy.

"The police protect us everyday - isn't it high time the Prime Minister protected them?"

Responding to Ms Haigh's question, Prime Minister Theresa May said: "I agree that there shouldn't be a blanket 'no pursuit policy in place but obviously each chief constable will make operational decisions in their own force.

"On the first issue that she raised, relating to crime linked to mopeds particularly, this has been been recognised.

"She puts it as an issue of funding, it's not an issue of funding it's an issue of how you respond to those crimes. Least to say my right honourable friend the policing minister held a round table on exactly the same issue to see how the police are responding to it."