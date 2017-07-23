VIDEO: Sheffield Futures shows off its work with young people ahead of council changes

Have your say

A Sheffield charity has has revealed the extend of its support for young people in the city this year.

Sheffield Futures, which provides youth services for the council, released its annual impact report at an event designed to show the good work it carries out.

Among the headline figures were the number of young people supported through one-to-one interventions, which came in at 3,827 for the year.

The charity ran 54 youth club sessions per week across the city, helped 816 young people improve their attitudes towards school and presented 369 Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Sheffield Sexual Exploitation Service provided child sexual exploitation awareness training to 1,093 young people in schools across the city region, according to the report.

Sheffield Futures has provided youth services for the council since 2002. But the contract is ending this year and cannot automatically be renewed.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield Anne Murphy with Olympian Bryony Page and community fundraiser Elliot Walker

The authority needs to cut £123,000 from its youth budget in 2017/2018, and has launched a consultation on the future of the service.

Sheffield's Lord Mayor Anne Murphy launched the charity's impact report at The Workstation on Tuesday last week.

She said: “Sheffield Futures have a huge impact on the lives of young people and communities in Sheffield.

"Today’s communities face many challenges and Sheffield Futures' work is vital to helping local people overcome the barriers to success.”

At the event four videos were shown demonstrating the charity's work.

Members of the Sheffield Young Advisors group were part of a 'youth takeover' of all Sheffield Futures social media accounts for the night.

Olympic silver medallist Bryony Page, a Sheffield Futures ambassador, was there as a guest.

The impact report can be read in full at www.sheffieldfutures.org.uk

The consultation on the future of Sheffield's youth services runs until July 26.

The council hopes that by working better with partners it can still encourage new services despite the ongoing cuts.

One idea is a young people’s enrichment fund, whereby the council would partner with a voluntary or community organisation to secure a pot of funding from which grants for new services would be awarded.

The authority plans to continue the community youth team programme and build a targeted programme to reach those most at risk of harmful behaviour.

And an investment partnership designed to support young people could be created with a variety of bodies such as the police and NHS.

Visit sheffield.citizenspace.com or call 0114 2736017.