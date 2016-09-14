VIDEO: Sheffield footballer Kyle Walker sings the Champions League song - and the results are horrific

This is the ear-piercing moment Sheffield-born England ace Kyle Walker hit the wrong note - with a tone deaf rendition of the Champions League song.

The Sharrow born star has been filmed singing along to the famed piece of music - but let's put it this way, he's better on the football field than when it comes to singing.

The Tottenham and England right-back, who played for Sheffield United earlier in his career, was posted wailing the music on Spurs' official Twitter feed.

A tweet from the club read: "We don't have rights to use the @ChampionsLeague music so we asked @kylewalker2 to give it a go..."

He’s used to hitting the right notes on the pitch but off it his singing voice is some way off the mark.

Predictably, the Spurs star was hit with a barrage of tweets following the post.

One read: “When we get knocked out this will haunt us.”

Another wrote: “This is why you shouldn't be in the champions league. Ffs Leicester behave better than this.”

UEFA were so distressed they even got in on the act, telling Walker the right words.

They tweeted Walker: “FYI... "la la la" = "Die Meister" "la la la" = "Die Besten" "m m m mm" = "Les Grands Equipes" The CHAMPIONS.”

Spurs quickly replied: “Thanks. However, we prefer @kylewalker2's version and have it lined up for the pre-match ceremony. That ok? #SpursAtWembley.”

Spurs play Monaco - at a sold-out Wembley - tonight.