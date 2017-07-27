VIDEO: Sheffield dance act to vie for TeenStar glory

Have your say

A Sheffield dance duo will hit the stage in the final of a teenage talent competition on the weekend, while a busload of their supporters cheers them on in London.

Kennedy Parkin, 14, and 12-year-old dance partner Martell Munroe's Duplex duo will dance at St Alban's in the group section of the TeenStar final on Sunday.

A coach full of the pair's family and friends will be supporting them all the way after making the trip down to London from Rotherham.

Despite all the added attention, Kennedy said she 'only a little bit nervous' about taking to the stage in the big one.

"I think I'm more excited to perform what we've been practising," she said.

The pair have been utilising the studio to dance after their lessons, which take place four times per week.

They met when Martell, who lives on the Wybourn estate, moved to the same dance school as Kennedy, who lives at Wheata Road, Parson Cross.

They have since become firm friends.

Unlike many of the acts in the final, the pair have choreographed their routine themselves, and picked the tunes they will dance to in the decider.

Kennedy said she scoured Youtube for songs to include in their routine.

Earlier rounds of the competition took place in Leeds and Dewsbury.

Kennedy's mother, Paula Parkin, said that win, lose or draw, a riotous bus trip back to South Yorkshire was expected on Sunday night after the final.

"We are very proud of them," she said.

After starting with ballet dancing, Kennedy made the move to the street genre because she was 'bored of it'.

"I like street dancing instead because it's more upbeat and modern."

The style of music was keeping her and Martell fit, she said.

"We do a lot of exercise," she said.

One day, she hoped to become a backing dancer on a concert tour.

She said she didn't mind which artist.

"Anyone who's a celebrity," she said.

To vote for the duo, text TEEN40 to 84222