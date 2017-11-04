Video: Sheffield city centre roads flooded after water main bursts

Have your say

A burst water main is causing disruption in Sheffield city centre.

Water was pouring out of a crack in the road at the junction of Haymarket and King Street in Castlegate earlier this afternoon.

Police and Yorkshire Water engineers are at the scene. A Yorkshire Water spokesman said a joint in the piping had blown but had since been repaired.

Buses running towards the city centre via the Wicker are being diverted via Blonk Street, Park Square and Commercial Street.

Services 3 and 8 will operate via Bridgehouses, Derek Dooley Way and Sheffield Parkway to Commercial Street.

Services 41 and 120 will divert via Commercial Street, round Park Square roundabout and back up Commercial Street.

Photo: Douglas Johnson

Water cascading from a crack in the road. Photo: Subhankar Bhattacharya

Buses have been diverted. Photo: Subhankar Bhattacharya

Yorkshire Water engineers at the scene.