Video: Sheffield city centre road still closed after burst water main

A burst water main is still causing disruption in Sheffield city centre.

Water began pouring out of a crack in the road at the junction of Haymarket and King Street in Castlegate yesterday afternoon.

Police closed the road and Yorkshire Water engineers arrived at the scene. A spokesman said a joint in the piping had blown but had since been repaired.

However the road is still closed this morning while further repairs take place.

Buses running towards the city centre via the Wicker are being diverted via Blonk Street, Park Square and Commercial Street.

Services 3 and 8 will operate via Bridgehouses, Derek Dooley Way and Sheffield Parkway to Commercial Street.

Photo: Douglas Johnson

Services 41 and 120 will divert via Commercial Street, round Park Square roundabout and back up Commercial Street.

Water cascading from a crack in the road. Photo: Subhankar Bhattacharya

Buses have been diverted. Photo: Subhankar Bhattacharya

Yorkshire Water engineers at the scene.