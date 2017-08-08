VIDEO: Search goes on for £1,500 watch blasted into space which is thought to have landed near Doncaster

The search for a £1,500 watch which was blasted into space and is thought to have landed near Doncaster is still under way - more than two weeks on.

A video giving an update has been released - but the Seiko watch still hasn't been discovered and is believed to lying in woodland north of Doncaster.

Spokesman Steve Ashby said: "We've just released a video about the flight path that it took and what to look for if you go searching.

"Lots of people have been submitting pics while they’ve been out and about – it’s picked up a lot of attention."

The luxury Seiko Astron watch was sent into the stratosphere on July 20 - and estimates are that it landed north of Doncaster in area between Barnsley and Pontefract.

The watch travelled more than 100km, and reached altitudes of approximately 36km above the Earth’s surface – 17km above the Armstong line which is the commonly accepted gateway to space.

At peak altitude, the balloon burst, which would have caused the watch to fall at over 200mph due to the lack of air pressure or wind resistance.

It eventually re-entered the atmosphere where a parachute was deployed, allowing the watch to drift down to a currently unknown location in the South Yorkshire area.

Original weather predictions estimated a Doncaster landing, but a storm briefly changed the trajectory of the flight path toward Cambridgeshire.

The stormy weather itself meant that the launch had to be delayed until 4.30pm, causing the original flight path to re-emerge as the one that the balloon followed.

The launch took place in Carsington, Derbyshire, where jewellery firm and organisers CWSellors has plans to build a new visitor attraction next year to allow people to immerse themselves in the world of jewellery manufacture.

From there, the balloon flew over Matlock, Chesterfield and Sheffield, before bursting above the Peak District, cutting the tracking feed, and floating back in the direction of Rotherham and Doncaster.

He added: “The watch is out there – it’s up to the public to find it!”

The project was overseen by Sent Into Space – a company which specialises in space launches.

Get the full details of the search at www.watchintospace.com, on social media at www.facebook.com/jurawatches or by following #TimeInSpace on Twitter.