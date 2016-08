Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

This was the scene this morning outside the West One complex in Sheffield city centre where a man was found with serious head injuries.

The scene has been cordoned off by the police who believe the man may have been assaulted. He is currently fighting for his life in hospital.

Police have cordoned off the area where a man was found seriously injured

RELATED ARTICLE: Man fighting for life after 'assault' in Sheffield city centre