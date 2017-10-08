Video: Roads closed as Sheffield fire crews work around city centre building

Part of Sheffield city centre was closed to traffic today as several fire crews inspected a dilapidated building.
Three fire engines were parked in Dixon Lane and one firefighter was sent up on a platform to check out the roof of the structure.
But there was no need for residents and workers to be alarmed. The crews were carrying out a regular training exercise while roads were quiet.
Watch them in action above.
