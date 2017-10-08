Search

Video: Roads closed as Sheffield fire crews work around city centre building

Part of Sheffield city centre was closed to traffic today as several fire crews inspected a dilapidated building.

Three fire engines were parked in Dixon Lane and one firefighter was sent up on a platform to check out the roof of the structure.

But there was no need for residents and workers to be alarmed. The crews were carrying out a regular training exercise while roads were quiet.

Watch them in action above.

A firefighter inspects the building in Dixon Lane.

A firefighter inspects the building in Dixon Lane.

Several crews took part in the exercise.

Several crews took part in the exercise.

The firefighter inspects the building.

The firefighter inspects the building.

Passers by watch the firefighters in action.

Passers by watch the firefighters in action.