Video: Roads closed as Sheffield fire crews work around city centre building

Part of Sheffield city centre was closed to traffic today as several fire crews inspected a dilapidated building.

Three fire engines were parked in Dixon Lane and one firefighter was sent up on a platform to check out the roof of the structure.

But there was no need for residents and workers to be alarmed. The crews were carrying out a regular training exercise while roads were quiet.

